HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.30.

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. Equities analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

