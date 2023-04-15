ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ICL Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.30 on Friday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

