IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $219.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.47. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

