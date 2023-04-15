IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of ETN opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average is $159.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

