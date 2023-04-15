IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

