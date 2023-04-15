IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

