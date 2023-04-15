IFG Advisory LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 94.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.