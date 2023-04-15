IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.