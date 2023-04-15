Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.5843 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

