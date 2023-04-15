Imperial Capital Initiates Coverage on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FREE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,666,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,911. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,016 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,151,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

