Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$78.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$82.00.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.14.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$74.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.75. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$52.67 and a one year high of C$79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.1558935 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

