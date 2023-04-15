Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Infosys stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Infosys has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,072,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 165,751 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

