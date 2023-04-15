Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Infosys Stock Down 1.4 %

INFY opened at $15.18 on Friday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,076,000 after buying an additional 302,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,256,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 393,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Infosys by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,173,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,377,000 after acquiring an additional 280,732 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Infosys

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

