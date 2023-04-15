Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.
Infosys Stock Down 1.4 %
INFY opened at $15.18 on Friday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,076,000 after buying an additional 302,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,256,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 393,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Infosys by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,173,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,377,000 after acquiring an additional 280,732 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
Further Reading
