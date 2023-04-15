Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys Shares of 2,760 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,519,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

