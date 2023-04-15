Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,656,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,718,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,906,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,751,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $98.56 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

