Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

