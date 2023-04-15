Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $97,000 Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 151,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 98,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NG opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a current ratio of 33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

