Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $206,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.
Insider Activity
Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of XYL stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.26. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
