Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $214,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Timken by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TKR opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Recommended Stories

