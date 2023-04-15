Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UHS opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.56.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

