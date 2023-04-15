Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 520 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.72.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.699 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.14%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

