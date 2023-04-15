Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases Shares of 4,100 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 886,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 229,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 89,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 528.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.