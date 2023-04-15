Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

