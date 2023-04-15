Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

NYSE:IP opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

