Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,952 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.04 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

