Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 24,691 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,691 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

