Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 333 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

