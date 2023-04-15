Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 439 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

