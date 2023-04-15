Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,810 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $61.37.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

