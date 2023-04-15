Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 900 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.