InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.7-105.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.25 million. InMode also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.51 EPS.

InMode Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $36.68 on Friday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

Several research firms recently weighed in on INMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $18,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $16,839,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth $12,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

