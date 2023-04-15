Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $96,336.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,419,711 shares in the company, valued at $61,554,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,483.36.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10.

On Monday, January 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

