Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $96,336.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,419,711 shares in the company, valued at $61,554,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,483.36.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10.
  • On Monday, January 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.