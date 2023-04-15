Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.27. 93,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,126,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

