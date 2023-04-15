Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,279 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical volume of 1,695 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.