iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.14 and its 200-day moving average is $393.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

