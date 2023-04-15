iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

