iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 38,760 shares.The stock last traded at $103.02 and had previously closed at $102.45.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $885.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,356,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 251,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.