iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.47

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 640854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.