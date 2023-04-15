iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 203,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 449,049 shares.The stock last traded at $40.24 and had previously closed at $39.94.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

