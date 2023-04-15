iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,273,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 17,976,002 shares.The stock last traded at $23.72 and had previously closed at $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

