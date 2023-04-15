iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 322,510 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 215,024 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SLV opened at $23.31 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 226,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,521,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.