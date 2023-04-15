iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $189.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.55.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

