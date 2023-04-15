iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
