iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.