iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

