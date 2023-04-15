iSpecimen (ISPC) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare iSpecimen to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iSpecimen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSpecimen Competitors 48 719 1294 27 2.62

iSpecimen currently has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 442.70%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 31.56%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iSpecimen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% iSpecimen Competitors -227.43% -12.62% -7.32%

Risk & Volatility

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen’s rivals have a beta of 5.26, indicating that their average share price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million -$10.25 million -1.21 iSpecimen Competitors $1.69 billion $80.31 million 3.89

iSpecimen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iSpecimen rivals beat iSpecimen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

