JD.com, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JD.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for JD.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in JD.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

