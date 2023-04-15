Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.