Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Orange S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Orange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Orange’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORAN. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Orange Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. Orange has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 300.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.