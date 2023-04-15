Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SpartanNash’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SpartanNash’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SPTN stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $853.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 26.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 48.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

