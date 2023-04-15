Jim Walsh Acquires 461,539 Shares of SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Stock

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES – Get Rating) insider Jim Walsh acquired 461,539 shares of SECOS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.04 ($19,867.57).
SECOS Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.34.
About SECOS Group
Featured Stories
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for SECOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.