Jim Walsh Acquires 461,539 Shares of SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Stock

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES – Get Rating) insider Jim Walsh acquired 461,539 shares of SECOS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.04 ($19,867.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.34.

SECOS Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sustainable packaging materials in Oceanic, Asia, The Americas, Europe, and Africa. The company supplies biodegradable and compostable resins, packaging products, and cast films to blue-chip companies. It also develops, manufactures, and markets bioplastic resins derived from renewable resources for the packaging and plastic products industries.

